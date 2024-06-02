WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap season ending loss to SEMO in Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas baseball season has come to an end.

The Diamond Hogs fell to SEMO 6-3 in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Kendall Diggs, Peyton Stovall and Will McEntire said after the game in the video at the top of the page next to the headline.

Arkansas finishes the season with a 44-16 overall record.

