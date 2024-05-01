WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 12-7 win over Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 2 Diamond Hogs got another midweek win as they took down Missouri State 12-7 on Tuesday night.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Gage Wood, Jared Sprague-Lott and Will McEntire had to say after the game in the video at the top of the page next to the headline.

The Hogs have another matchup with the Bears on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch set for 4 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium on SEC Network +.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.