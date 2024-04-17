WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 9-8 walk-off win over Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 2 Diamond Hogs found a way to beat Texas Tech on Tuesday night as they took down the Red Raiders 9-8 with a walk-off win.

The Hogs were down 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth as the Red Raiders had a huge six-run second inning.

The Razorbacks came back in the fifth, scoring six runs themselves and tying it up 7-7.

A solo home run in the seventh from Texas Tech gives them back the lead, but then Peyton Stovall ties things up again in the bottom of the 8th.

In the 9th inning, with no outs, the Hogs load the bases and it’s Nolan Souza who wins it with a sac fly to extend Arkansas’ winning streak at home to 24 games.

Arkansas will face off with Texas Tech one more time on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

