WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 2-1 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas baseball team took down South Carolina 2-1 on Friday night.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Hagen Smith and Gabe Gaeckle had to say about the win in the video above (to the right of the headline).

Arkansas will play a doubleheader with South Carolina on Saturday. First pitch for game two will be at noon and the Hogs will play game three after the conclusion of that.

