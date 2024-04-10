WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 5-1 win over San Jose State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 1 Diamond Hogs took down San Jose State 5-1 on Tuesday night.

With the win over San Jose State, the Razorbacks improve to 28-3 overall on the season, which is their best 31-game start in program history.

The Razorbacks have also won 22 straight games at Baum-Walker Stadium, which is the longest active streak at home for the Hogs.

Hear what Dave Van Horn and the players had to say about the win in the video above.

The Hogs will play one more game against San Jose State on Wednesday afternoon. Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday night they expect the first pitch to move up to 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to weather.

