WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players speak to media following 4-3 loss against Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas baseball’s 4-3 loss against Alabama, head coach Dave Van Horn, Kendall Diggs, and Peyton Holt spoke to the media.

The Hogs found themselves trailing 2-0 early, but solo home runs by Peyton Stovall and Jared Sprague Lott tied the game at two. After the Crimson Tide took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, Peyton Holt homered in the ninth to tie the game.

The Hogs fell in the bottom of the 10 after an error by pitcher Jake Faherty scored the game winning run from second base.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!

