WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 5-4 win over Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 2 Diamond Hogs got another win over Texas Tech on Wednesday afternoon as they beat them 5-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs won both matchups against the Raiders, coming back from a 7-0 deficit to beat them 9-8 on a walk-off sac fly from Nolan Souza.

To hear what Dave Van Horn, Peyton Stovall and Stone Hewlett had to say, check out the video at the top of the page to the right of the headline.

Up next for the Hogs, they hit the road to take on 20th ranked South Carolina. First game with the Gamecocks set for Friday night at 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.