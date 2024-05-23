WATCH: Dave Van Horn, Peyton Holt and Mason Molina recap 9-6 loss to Kentucky in SEC Tourney

HOOVER, Al. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas didn’t have a long stay in Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament as they fell to Kentucky this afternoon 9-6 in an elimination game.

The Hogs fell to South Carolina 6-5 on Wednesday and went to the elimination bracket.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Peyton Holt and Mason Molina had to say after the loss to the Wildcats.

The Hogs will now play the waiting game to see what their postseason fate will be. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on Monday at 11 a.m.

