Watch: Davante Adams torches the 49ers in every possible way

There are games in which your defense faces a superior opponent, and you just have to take the “L” and move on. That was the case for the San Francisco 49ers, and their various defensive exploits against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams. In Green Bay’s 34-17 Thursday night win, Adams grabbed 10 receptions on 12 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown, and he blew San Francisco’s defense up from just about everywhere.

There was this beauty of a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter against cornerback Emmanuel Moseley:





Though Moseley did shut down the vertical route on Green Bay’s next drive.

genuinely great coverage here from Emmanuel Moseley. locked on pic.twitter.com/tY1uy5kWxC — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 6, 2020





Here, he’s playing cat-and-mouse with safety Jimmie Ward.

Davante too nice with the juke. He really does it all 💯 @tae15adams @packers 📺 #GBvsSF on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/okFZWbhGti — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 6, 2020





And this stutter-go against cornerback Jason Verrett, combined as it was with Aaron Rodgers’ pump-fake, was just unfair. When you get lost in the supermarket against Davante Adams, you’re in big trouble.





Also to note: If you’re going to play press-man against Adams from the slot, it had better look better than whatever this was. Adams is probably the NFL’s best receiver when asked to beat press. Cornerback Jamar Taylor, who made last week’s Secret Superstars team on Touchdown Wire, did not have a star turn here.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams putting on a CLINICpic.twitter.com/qlwTKz8bVQ — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2020





Adams is as good as it gets at his position in the NFL, and the 49ers are now painfully aware of that fact.