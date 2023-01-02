Watch: Davante Adams sets new Raiders single-season record on unreal grab

How does he keep doing this? Davante Adams challenges anyone’s ability to find the right superlatives to describe him. Already with a miraculous touchdown grab in this game, Adams outdid himself. And he picked the right time to do it.

With the Raiders down 34-27 and under two minutes remaining, they needed a touchdown drive. Stidham threw Adams’s way with a defender there and Adams made an absolutely unreal grab.

The catch went for 45 yards and the Raiders would finish it off with a touchdown to tie it up at 34-34 with under a minute reminaing.

That’s not all though.

The catch gave Adams 1443 yards on the season, moving him past Tim Brown’s 1997 franchise mark (1408) and setting a new Raiders all-time single season receiving record.

And he did it in 16 games.

