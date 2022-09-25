Watch: Davante Adams makes elite leaping grab for Raiders TD

So far it’s been all offense, with both the Raiders and Titans scoring on their first two drives. With the Raiders settling for a field goal on their opening drive, the Titans took a 14-3 lead. But the Raiders would answer the Titans’ second touchdown with a touchdown of their own this time.

That drive featured a couple nice catches for tight end Foster Moreau and was finished off with Davante Adams doing Davante Adams things.

The Titans lines up with two defenders on Adams who split them and got behind the deep man. Carr saw the defender turned away from him and threw for his All Pro receiver, trusting he would make the play. And make the play he did.

It was Adams’ third catch on the day, already eclipsing his total (2) from the Raiders’ week two loss to the Cardinals. And it got the Raiders right back in this game, down just 14-10.

