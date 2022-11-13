Watch: Davante Adams with 48-yard catch and run to give Raiders late lead over Colts

What started out as all Colts in the first quarter has turned into a back and forth affair in Las Vegas. The Raiders came back from down 10-0 to take a 14-13 lead in the third quarter. Then after falling behind 19-14, they did this in the fourth quarter.

You just love to see it @tae15adams‼️🥲 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/WpC5ih7Jtt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2022

The play put the Raiders up 20-19. They went for two and failed.

