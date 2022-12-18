Watch: Darren Waller’s first catch since Week 4 goes for long Raiders TD

If it seems like it’s been a while since Darren Waller lined up for the Raiders, that’s because it absolutely has. Waller’s last catch was literally more than a half season ago. And his last touchdown catch came back in Week 2 whieh was exactly three months ago on September 18.

Not 20 minutes into the Raiders’ game against the Patriots Sunday, Waller not only got his first catch in more than two months, but it went for a 25-yard touchdown.

.@Rackkwall83, we missed you 🥹 TOUCHDOWN 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/3fPNCgQjbr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 18, 2022

Waller had been battling a lower leg injury for several weeks early this season before aggravating the injury and landing on injured reserve.

This week Waller was activated off IR, setting him up for his return to the field for the final four weeks of the season.

It was no doubt an extremely welcome sight having him back in the lineup and even more welcome to see him clutching the Carr pass as he crossed the goal line to put the Raiders up 10-3.

