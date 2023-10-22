Watch: Darrell Henderson Jr. scores TD in 1st game back with Rams

Darrell Henderson Jr. had been waiting a long time for another opportunity in the NFL since being cut by the Rams and Jaguars last season, and he got the call last week from his former team in Los Angeles.

In his first game back with the Rams, Henderson was given the starting job and he’s turned in a fantastic performance so far. In the second half against the Steelers, Henderson scored his first touchdown of the season, a 1-yard run up the middle with 8:57 left in the third quarter.

That gave him 55 yards on 14 carries for the game, leading the team in rushing at the time.

