WATCH: Daron Payne is greeted by Commanders’ coaches and staff

What a whirlwind two days for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. On Sunday, the Commanders sent shockwaves across the NFL world by agreeing to a new contract with Payne.

Payne’s new deal is the second-richest in NFL history for a defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald, coming in at four years for $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

Payne’s new deal was a win for both he and the Commanders. Payne resets the defensive tackle market before it explodes with extensions for players such as Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Chris Jones. And for Washington, it keeps around a homegrown difference-maker in Payne.

On Monday, Payne returned to Washington’s Ashburn facilities, and as soon as he made it through the front door, he was greeted by Washington coaches and staff, including defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera.

For Washington fans, it was a good day.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire