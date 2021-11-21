Watch: Darius Slay with pick-6 off Saints QB Trevor Siemian to close out the half

Darius Slay with the house call ☎️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/u0f9T1NDz8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 21, 2021

Darius Slay is certainly going to be a Pro Bowler, he’s due for some All-Pro votes as well and Howie Roseman might have to cut another check.

Slay has been outstanding in 2021 and found the endzone in back-to-back weeks, this time returning a Trevor Siemian interception back for a 51-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia is battering the Saints and currently leads 27-7 at the half.

