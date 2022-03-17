Watch: Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata welcome Haason Reddick home to the Eagles

Haason Reddick is home, as the Camden, New Jersey native will be playing in front of family and friends after agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal.

The 27-year-old Reddick originally went 13th overall to the Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft — one pick before the Eagles selected Derek Barnett out of Tennessee.

The idea in 2017 was that Philadelphia would have selected the former Temple star had the Cardinals not swiped in at the last minute. In Arizona, Reddick logged just 7.5 combined sacks over his first three seasons, at outside linebacker.

Being used primarily as a pass rusher, Reddick broke out in 2020 and 2021, logging 12.5-sacks and 11 sacks for the Cardinals and then the Panthers.

Reddick hounded the Eagles in 2021, logging 8 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits in Philadelphia’s 21-18 win.

Reddick arrived home on Thursday to sign his contract and meet the media, and he was met by new teammates who were already back at work preparing for 2022.

Darius Slay

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) en route to a touchdown during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Slay and Reddick were already recruiting Patrick Peterson on Twitter before linking up at the NovaCare Complex.

Jason Kelce welcomes Reddick

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Story continues

Jason Kelce, the Eagles general on the offensive line promptly welcomed Reddick into the fold.

Mailata, Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mailata and Landon Dickerson welcomed Reddick to the fold.

1

1