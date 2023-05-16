WATCH: Darius Slay and James Bradberry discuss NFL’s best CB duo, holding call in Super Bowl and more

The Miami Dolphins’ acquisition of Jalen Ramsey has intensified the conversation about the NFL’s top cornerback duo, as he’ll be paired with Xavien Howard.

Most discussions have centered on Darius Slay and James Bradberry being the top duo in Philadelphia. After new contracts, the two dynamic cover guys sat down for an almost-hour discussion on everything Eagles and NFL related.

On his Big Play Slay Podcast hosted by The Volume, the NFL’s top cornerback duo talked about the Super Bowl hold on Juju Smith-Schuster; they discussed what they’ve learned from each other and much more.

Bradberry on Best CB Duo

Top cornerbacks around the league have labled the Eagles duo the best, Slay has dubbed the Birds duo as the best and Bradberry doubled down.

Slay and Bradberry on what they learned from each other

Both players are pretty patient and efficient in coverage, and talked about how they study each others games.

Bradberry on why he re-signed with Philadelphia

Both Slay and Bradberry signed new deals during the free agency period, and after scoping out the landscape, decided Philadelphia was the best place to be.

Bradberry on the holding call

The Chiefs outlasted the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII and Bradberry’s fourth quarter pass interference call on Juju Smith-Schuster was a defining moment.

The All-Pro cornerback says he has not watched the game, and would have rather the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the play, allowing Jalen Hurts one final opportunity lead his team on a late minute drive.

Bradberry on the best WR faced

Bradberry stayed home with his picks, naming DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown as his toughest covers.

Bradberry on Christmas Day matchup vs. Giants

Bradberry talked about making plays against his former team in the three game sweep last season.

