Watch: Darius Slay autographs football for James Harden after dominating the Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Vikings on Monday night in front of a star-studded list of fans, musicians, and local athletes.

76ers star James Harden was on hand to watch Darius Slay hold Justin Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards on 12 targets.

After his first interception, Slay saw Harden sitting at field level and tossed the Sixers All-Star the football as a gift.

After the game, Slay and Harden linked for photos and an autographed football from the cornerback as the two started to develop a friendship.

