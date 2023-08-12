WATCH: Darius Rush grabs pick-six in preseason debut

Indianapolis Colts rookie cornerback Darius Rush is climbing his way up the depth chart, and he recorded a pick-six during his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

As the Bills opened the second half of the preseason opener with the ball, Rush made the most of a tipped screen pass to the left side of the formation. Once he secured the ball, it was a foot race to the end zone from 52 yards away.

He put that easy 4.36 speed on display as he found his way into the end zone to give the Colts the lead.

RUSHing to the endzone! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/sQUqENpFBG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 12, 2023

