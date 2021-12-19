WATCH: Darius Leonard picks off Mac Jones in red zone

The Maniac strikes again.

All he does is force takeaways. With the New England Patriots driving inside the red zone against the Indianapolis Colts defense just before the first half ended, Leonard dropped back into coverage and plucked Mac Jones’ throw on third down.

Then Leonard gave a nasty stiff arm to Jakobi Meyers on the return. Given that the Patriots would start the second half with the ball, it was a huge play to keep them off the board.

It was Leonard’s third interception and 11th takeaway on the season. It was the Colts’ 30th takeaway in 2021.