Watch: Darious Williams seals Rams win with spectacular diving INT

For the second time in three weeks, Darious Williams came up with a clutch diving interception. But there’s no doubt Sunday’s takeaway against the Giants was bigger than his interception against the Eagles in Week 2.

With the Giants driving down the field and attempting to tie the game at 17, Williams put an end to their comeback effort with a spectacular pick along the sideline.

The throw was slightly behind the receiver, and Williams made Daniel Jones pay with a takeaway. It’s amazing that he was able to hang on and not allow the ball to hit the turf, completing the catch all the way to the ground.



