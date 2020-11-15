Watch: Darious Williams comes up with clutch INT in end zone

Jalen Ramsey has been outstanding this season, but it’s Darious Williams who has come up with clutch play after clutch play. He had another one on Sunday against the Seahawks, picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone during the first half.

Wilson surprisingly opted to take a shot deep in the corner of the end zone, where Williams peeled off his receiver and picked off Wilson when he saw the pass coming his way.

Darious Williams picks off Russell Wilson in the end zone!

This is Williams’ third interception of the season, with each one coming in clutch situations.