Watch: Dario Saric’s best passes from the 2023-24 season

Dario Saric spent the past season with the Golden State Warriors. The veteran forward played in 64 regular-season games for Steve Kerr’s team, averaging 8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from deep. In true veteran fashion, Saric impressed with his team-first mentality and veteran presence on the court.

Nevertheless, Saric will enter unrestricted free agency this summer. He will undoubtedly have interest from around the NBA. One of the most impressive aspects of his game this past season was his patience on offense and ability to pick out a pass and make the right read.

Recently, the Warriors’ social media team uploaded a video displaying Saric’s best assists of the season in one long highlight reel. It’s a great way of reliving the veteran’s short spell with the franchise while also seeing what they could be missing next season.

You can watch the highlight reel by clicking on the embedded link above.

