WATCH: Dante Hall highlights ahead of his induction into Chiefs Hall of Fame

One of the most electrifying players in the NFL during his prime as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dante Hall, is set to be honored by the team this weekend. The ceremony will occur during the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers joining the ranks of the legends.

In preparation for one of the greatest special teams returners in league history being inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor. The NFL Legacy social media page released a highlight reel of some of his classic touchdown returns. Hall starred for the Chiefs from 2000-2006, leaving an undeniable mark on the franchise and the league.

Dante Hall will be inducted into the @Chiefs Ring of Honor this weekend. Quick reminder of how electric The Human Joystick was 🕹️ @ogxfactor82 pic.twitter.com/iEpGXHbtcx — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 18, 2023

An overlooked aspect of the former Texas A&M star was his production throughout his career. The highlights are exciting, but by the numbers, he ranks as one of the greatest Chiefs players ever to wear the red and gold.

Hall returned 360 kickoffs for 8,644 yards with six touchdowns and 188 punts for 1,882 yards with five touchdowns. As a receiver, he tallied 145 receptions for 1,615 yards with nine touchdowns and 215 yards as a rusher. He ranks first in team history with 12,356 combined yards.

