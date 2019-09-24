WATCH: Danny Trevathan okie-dokes Redskins O-Line for sack

The Chicago Bears defense is off to a dominant start against the Washington Redskins in Week 3. They've completely shut down Case Keenum and the Redskins' passing game, and were responsible for the first points of the night thanks to a Ha Ha Clinton-Dix pick-six.

But the highlights don't stop there. Danny Trevathan sacked Keenum in the second quarter and used one of the best pass-rush moves you'll see all season. He straight-up okie-doked the Redskins O-line.

Take a look:

