WATCH: Is Danny Ainge still advising the Celtics, and why did Grant Williams skip summer league?

If you had a sharp eye at the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League proceedings, you might have noticed that former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was talking shop with current team president Brad Stevens. In turn, this caused several prominent voices in the Celtics media sphere to wonder if the former Boston head honcho is still significantly involved with the team in an advisory role.

You might also have noticed with a less sharp eye that forward Grant Williams has not been at summer league with the Celtics, itself sparking its own narrative for better or worse about the Tennessee product.

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The A-List” A. Sherrod Blakeley and Kwani A. Lunis decided to talk about both of these Sin City observations making the rounds at the moment, with some clarification from the former about his recent talks with both.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes on Ainge’s current ties to the team, and why Williams opted out of Sin City summer basketball.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Undefeated Celtics trounce 76ers 100 - 80, likely for Las Vegas Summer League title game Tuesday Report: Yam Madar out vs. 76ers in Las Vegas Summer League with groin injury WATCH: Will the Boston Celtics be better than they were in 2020-21? Boston Celtics officially add point guard Arnas Velicka to Las Vegas Summer League roster

List