WATCH: Daniel Russell scores buzzer beater winner for MSU hockey
Michigan State hockey welcomed in Minnesota for a weekend series at Munn Ice Arena this weekend. The series is pivotal for Big Ten standings and the Spartans quest for a Big Ten Championship.
In the first game of the weekend series, the Spartans overcame a 2-0 deficit to knock off the Golden Gophers, 3-2, on the back of a Daniel Russell game winning goal with 4 seconds left in the game.
Watch the insane game winner:
You want drama? Daniel Russell puts back his own rebound for the game-winner with four seconds left in regulation for the win over No. 9 Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/uZ7VYCNCiF
— Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 27, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.