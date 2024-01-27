Advertisement
WATCH: Daniel Russell scores buzzer beater winner for MSU hockey

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State hockey welcomed in Minnesota for a weekend series at Munn Ice Arena this weekend. The series is pivotal for Big Ten standings and the Spartans quest for a Big Ten Championship.

In the first game of the weekend series, the Spartans overcame a 2-0 deficit to knock off the Golden Gophers, 3-2, on the back of a Daniel Russell game winning goal with 4 seconds left in the game.

Watch the insane game winner:

