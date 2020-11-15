Watch: Daniel Jones runs to daylight and stays on his feet!

Over the last few weeks, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been scheming things up very well in the run game. Despite injuries to the running back rotation and a mish-mash of offensive linemen, Big Blue has been running the ball very well of late with a lot of power stuff — straight gap schemes, sweeps, and pulls.

This played out very well on the team’s first drive against the Eagles on Sunday, in which New York went 80 yards on eight plays, including 53 yards on the ground. The most important play came from quarterback Daniel Jones, who ran 34 yards for the touchdown through the “teeth” of Philly’s defense. Jones already led the team with 320 rushing yards coming into this game, and this play only adds to that total in a highly positive sense.

Of course, we’ll all have to congratulate Jones for not getting tripped up by the turf monster, as he did on this 80-yard run against the Eagles in Week 7.

A notable improvement for Mr. Jones, who we might want to call “sneakily athletic,” and for the Giants’ ascending offense.