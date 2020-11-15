Watch: Daniel Jones makes it to end zone on 34-yard run

Daniel Jones accomplished Sunday what he was unable to do in the New York Giants’ first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles: Finding the end zone on a long run.

Watch as the Giants’ quarterback goes untouched into the end zone on a 34-yard scamper.

There goes Daniel Jones! Untouched for a 34-yard TD run. #TogetherBlue 📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6yCTrUNGY8 pic.twitter.com/V6xQRRkKf8 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

Of course, when the Giants met the Eagles in Philadelphia earlier in the season, Jones took off and was on his way to the end zone before the Turf Monster swallowed the quarterback on what wound up as a viral 80-yard run.