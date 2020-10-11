Watch: Daniel Jones hits 315-pound Andrew Thomas for 2-point conversion

Barry Werner

Reporters noticed the New York Giants on Friday were having their first-round pick Andrew Thomas catch some passes at practice.

It came in handy on Sunday as the 6-foot-5, 315-pound, first-round pick from Georgia was called on to grab a 2-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones.

It is a good thing he held on because if he didn’t, being that open he never would have lived it down.