Watch: Daniel Jones hits 315-pound Andrew Thomas for 2-point conversion

Reporters noticed the New York Giants on Friday were having their first-round pick Andrew Thomas catch some passes at practice.
It came in handy on Sunday as the 6-foot-5, 315-pound, first-round pick from Georgia was called on to grab a 2-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones.
It is a good thing he held on because if he didn’t, being that open he never would have lived it down.
Rookie LT Andrew Thomas catches the 2-point conversion! #TogetherBlue
