Watch Daniel Gafford swat Conley, posterize Gobert in Mavs’ Game 3

Daniel Gafford was thrust into the spotlight on Sunday. He was ready.

The Dallas Mavericks big man played 29 minutes, his high in the postseason, in Mavs’ Game 3 win over Minnesota. Coach Jason Kidd was almost required to run Gafford, who had played 21 minutes in each of games 1 and 2, more after Dereck Lively was lost with a neck injury in the first half.

Gafford, who was acquired in February from Washington, clinched the game for the Mavericks. Dallas led by six points with 54 seconds left when Gafford slid across the paint to block a Mike Conley lay-up. A half-minute later, on the other hand, Gafford was on the receiving end of a lob from Luke Doncic which he dunked in the eye of NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Dallas won the game 116-107 and took a 3-0 lead in Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks can clinch on Tuesday.

Gafford is in his fifth NBA season and averaged career offensive highs after moving to Dallas. He put up 11.2 points on 78% shooting with 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game for the Mavericks in the regular season.

Before turning pro, Gafford played two seasons at Arkansas after joining from El Dorado High School. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game his sophomore season.

Mavericks are 1 win away from the NBA Finals and this sequence by Daniel Gafford to end last night’s game is a perfect microcosm of what this team has become…#OneForDallas pic.twitter.com/en0RISiJY9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire