WATCH: Daniel Carlson nails another game winner

Daniel Carlson has reached elite status.

The former Auburn Tiger is becoming one of the surest things in the NFL. He proved it again on Sunday as he did his part in helping the Las Vegas Raiders defeat a pretty hot Indianapolis Colts team.

He was perfect on the day making all three of his field-goal attempts, including a kick that would go through as time expired.

The Raiders are competing for a spot in the NFL playoffs and Carlson is doing his part in making sure they get there.

Here’s the tweet from the Raiders where you can see the kick from Carlson.

They posted another tweet shortly after the game. The Raiders called Carlson the Ice Man.