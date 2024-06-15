(WATCH) Dani Carvajal nets first ever Spain goal v Croatia

Spain are on course for a key win in their opening Euro 2024 game against Croatia.

La Roja have stormed into a 3-0 half time lead against old foes Croatia in Berlin in their first match of Group B.

With the contest taking a while to catch fire in the German capital, Spain showed a ruthless edge on the half hour mark, as Alvaro Morata raced clear to convert Fabian Ruiz’s through ball.

Cool, calm and collected from Alvaro Morata 🧊 The captain opens Spain's account for the tournament 🫡#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/k7xE0XZmfS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

Ruiz then turned from provider to scorer, as he dodged past a few Croatia tackles on the edge of the box, before doubling Spain’s advantage.

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR SPAIN! Superb work from Fabián Ruiz 😤#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/RzNoki1DHB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

Croatia’s chances of a second half fightback look to be already over as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal poked home his first ever Spain goal to make it 3-0 before the break.

➡️ Ese centro de Lamine Yamal es ORO puro Perfecto, con caída, 'con peso', al corazón del área… y allí esperaba Carvajal para poner el 3-0 #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/IHqRKHeeHw — MARCA (@marca) June 15, 2024

Dani Carvajal wraps up the PERFECT half for Spain 👏#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/vpj8OYrL9b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

Carvajal netted the breakthrough goal in Los Blancos 2-0 UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month as he ended the campaign with a career high six club goals.

Images via Getty Images