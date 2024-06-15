Advertisement

(WATCH) Dani Carvajal nets first ever Spain goal v Croatia

Football Espana
·1 min read
(WATCH) Dani Carvajal nets first ever Spain goal v Croatia

Spain are on course for a key win in their opening Euro 2024 game against Croatia.

La Roja have stormed into a 3-0 half time lead against old foes Croatia in Berlin in their first match of Group B.

With the contest taking a while to catch fire in the German capital, Spain showed a ruthless edge on the half hour mark, as Alvaro Morata raced clear to convert Fabian Ruiz’s through ball.

Ruiz then turned from provider to scorer, as he dodged past a few Croatia tackles on the edge of the box, before doubling Spain’s advantage.

Croatia’s chances of a second half fightback look to be already over as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal poked home his first ever Spain goal to make it 3-0 before the break.

Carvajal netted the breakthrough goal in Los Blancos 2-0 UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month as he ended the campaign with a career high six club goals.

Images via Getty Images