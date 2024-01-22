Watch D'Angelo Russell's bounce-pass alley-oop to LeBron James during Lakers win over Portland

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers brought some Showtime back for a night.

In a blowout win over the Trail Blazers, the Lakers were having some fun, including a D'Angelo Russell bounce-pass alley-oop to LeBron James for a dunk.

Russell and LeBron scored the first 19 Lakers points of the fourth quarter when they pulled away. Russell had 34 points on the night and has played his best ball of the season since being re-inserted into the starting lineup five games ago: 27.2 points a game while shooting 54% from three, plus 6.4 assists a game. He was putting on a show against Portland, and Anthony Davis said postgame he is playing free now.

D'Lo shows off the fancy handle for 34 PTS



https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw pic.twitter.com/c37eyIW0AV — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2024

LeBron James finished with 28 points, Austin Reaves had 15 and Anthony Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Lakers 134-110 win. Los Angeles is back up to .500 on the season.