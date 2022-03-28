WATCH: Dan Orlovsky predicts Tua Tagovailoa could be top-12 QB in NFL

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a brutal first two years in the NFL, and it’s not directly indicative of what he’s done on the field.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft has played in 23 games, with a record of 13-8 and thrown for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns, 15 interceptions with a completion percentage of 66.2% and a QBR of 47.25.

Those who have watched Tagovailoa play regularly may think he’s underperforming with the Miami Dolphins compared to what he was able to do at Alabama. However, a narrative across the league continues to catch fire about Tagovailoa being incapable of leading a team to the playoffs.

With the recent additions to the Dolphins offense, including Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Tyreek Hill, football fans and analysts have taken shots at Tagovailoa, claiming Tagovailoa will be the one to hold the 2022 Dolphins offense back.

Today, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who has been a long-time supporter of Tagovailoa, stated that the young quarterback’s potential is just now getting tapped into at the NFL level.

Orlovsky goes as far as saying that by the end of the 2022 NFL season, there’s a good chance Tagovailoa would be considered a top-12 quarterback in the league.

.@danorlovsky7 says that with Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa becomes a top-12 QB in the NFL 👀 "The Miami Dolphins with Tua and now with Tyreek Hill could become basketball on grass." pic.twitter.com/87orBZOA85 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 28, 2022

