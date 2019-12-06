The Bears weathered an early first-quarter drive by the Dallas Cowboys to end the first half with a 17-7 lead, thanks in large part to another mostly efficient and productive game by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Despite throwing a red-zone interception on the Bears' first possession, Trubisky settled in and finished the first half completing 12-of-17 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

His second-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Robinson was an impressive dart, which ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down like only a former NFL quarterback can:

WATCH: Dan Orlovsky breaks down Bears' 1st-half TD vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago