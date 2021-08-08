WATCH: Dan Orlovsky breaks down Justin Field’ intelligence, believes he should start for Chicago

Well, yeah.

The last time we heard from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky as an Ohio State fan, he was entering a glitch in the matrix that there may have been a question of Justin Fields’ work ethic in predraft buzz and nonsense.

Now, he’s back, and he still knows the game well enough to break things down from the pocket as a former NFL quarterback. Now, we’re not sure where this breakdown was before the draft, but Orlovsky grabbed some game film of Fields’ evisceration of Clemson’s defense in the Sugar Bowl to demonstrate his football IQ.

In it, Orlovsky talks about “finding bread crumbs,” or remembering how a defense reacts in previous plays to capitalize later in the game. In this case, the safety didn’t get deep enough, but Fields couldn’t hit Chris Olave in the post because of the pass rush. However, the former Heisman finalist filed it away and was able to hit Olave on the post six plays later in the same drive in a similar situation and coverage.

“This is easy Chicago, he’s your starter,” Orlovsky ends the segment with. Get a look at the complete breakdown thanks to his own Twitter account with video from an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

This is good stuff from Orlovsky. All that’s left now is to see how Fields translates to the NFL and when he can put it all together to be the starter in Chicago.

Story continues

Related

Jimmy Graham says Justin Fields reminds him of NFL star quarterback Justin Fields speaks out on current Ohio State quarterback battle

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.