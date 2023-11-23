WATCH - Dan Miller talks with Fox's Joel Klatt ahead of Saturday's Ohio St./Michigan game

The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
The Big Ten's case against Jim Harbaugh is closed. But the NCAA investigation is ongoing.
Harbaugh and Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh for alleged in-person scouting by staffer Connor Stalions. In exchange, the Big Ten will end its investigation into Michigan.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The college football world enters the final week of the regular season with a whopping nine teams still in contention for a playoff spot.
We've reached the final week of the college football season and there's still so much on the line.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.