WATCH - Dan Miller sits down with Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta
There's a smile you can't wipe off his face as LaPorta talks about his first training camp in the NFL and getting ready to run on the field Friday in preseason game #1..
There's a smile you can't wipe off his face as LaPorta talks about his first training camp in the NFL and getting ready to run on the field Friday in preseason game #1..
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel hit a deep fly ball that actually got stuck in the Fenway Park scoreboard on Wednesday night.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill welcomes in SNY's Chelsea Sherrod to take a closer look at the New York Knicks and determine if more playoff wins are ahead for the squad...or if a second-round exit is their ceiling.
Breeland, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since 2021.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
Lil Wayne will also reportedly take turns arguing with Bayless.
Young has dealt with in-game pressure. Now he has to reckon with organizational pressure, cultural pressure, which is something he never experienced under Nick Saban at Alabama.
The FedExCup Playoffs officially kick off this week in Memphis.
The league's punishment comes four months after the incident due to a criminal investigation that saw Edwards' charges dismissed in July.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
In a span of several months in 2007, Parker released a hip-hop album, captured a Finals MVP award and married Eva Longoria, the star of that year's top-rated television drama, "Desperate Housewives."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
Simmons, the No. 8 pick in 2020, played his first three seasons at linebacker.