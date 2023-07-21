How to watch Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, and Jeffrey Bassa at Pac-12 Media Day
The unofficial start to the 2023 college football season in the Pac-12 comes on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
There, the Pac-12 Media Day is set to take place, giving us a chance to hear from coaches and players around the conference, diving into the storylines and predictions for the upcoming season.
It’s been a long offseason, but we have finally made it to the oasis of new football content.
For the Oregon Ducks, head coach Dan Lanning will be representing the team, alongside quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, all of whom arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week.
Lights, Camera, Action 🎬
Behind the scenes from Las Vegas today ahead of tomorrow’s Pac-12 Media Day 🏈 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/wNDgw2EbAz
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 21, 2023
If you are interested in tuning into the action and seeing what the trio of Ducks has to say, you can find it all on TV. Here is what you need to know:
Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now, Pac-12.com
Here is the full schedule of press conferences set to take place throughout the day:
TV Schedule
School
Head Coach & Student-Athletes
8:45a PT
Utah Utes
Kyle Whittingham, Cameron Rising (QB) & Cole Bishop (S)
9:20a PT
USC
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams (QB) & Mason Cobb (ILB)
9:55a PT
Stanford Cardinal
Troy Taylor, John Humphreys (WR) & Tristan Sinclair (ILB)
10:30a PT
Arizona Wildcats
Jedd Fisch, Jayden de Laura (QB) & Treydan Stukes (CB)
11:05a PT
Washington State Cougars
Jake Dickert, Cameron Ward (QB) & Ron Stone Jr. (EDGE)
11:40a PT
Oregon State Beavers
Jonathan Smith, Anthony Gould (WR) & Kitan Oladapo (DB)
1:00p PT
Washington Huskies
Kalen DeBoer, Michael Penix Jr. (QB) & Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB)
1:35p PT
Oregon Ducks
Dan Lanning, Bo Nix (QB) & Jeffrey Bassa (LB)
2:10p PT
Arizona State Sun Devils
Kenny Dillingham, Jalin Conyers (TE) & Jordan Clark (DB)
2:45p PT
California Golden Bears
Justin Wilcox, Matthew Cindric (OL) & Jackson Sirmon (LB)
3:20p PT
Colorado Buffaloes
Charles Kelly (DC)*, Shedeur Sanders (QB) & Travis Hunter (CB/WR)
3:55p PT
UCLA Bruins
Chip Kelly, Duke Clemens (OL) & Laiatu Latu (DL/LB)
The Oregon Ducks are set to host their own media day at Autzen Stadium later in the month on July 31 before kicking off practices during the first week of August.