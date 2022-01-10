Watch: Dan Campbell’s proud locker room address to the Lions after beating the Packers

Dan Campbell earned his reputation for being an emotional coach with his fiery, intense introductory press conference. He’s never wavered from showing the intensity and player-friendly attitude in his first season in Detroit, not even in a 3-13-1 season.

Campbell’s Lions finished the season 3-3 in their final six games by beating the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers, 37-30, in the Week 18 finale at Ford Field. After the game, the Lions coach proudly addressed his team in the locker room.

This is why the players fought for Campbell all season. This is why it’s not hard to see bigger and better things for the Lions once the roster improves and (knock on wood) stays healthier in 2022 and beyond.

From the Lions:

Nice finish, coach!