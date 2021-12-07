WATCH: Damien Harris scores on longest run of career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With winds gusting upwards of 50 mph, the New England Patriots haven't budged from their commitment to the run in the first quarter on Monday Night Football.

After eight rushing attempts -- with no pass plays mixed in -- the team had amassed just 4 yards of offense against the Buffalo Bills.

On the ninth play, Damien Harris made it all worthwhile.

The 64-yard run was by far the longest of Harris's career, surpassing a 41-yard gain he had in 2020.

It was the longest touchdown run for the Patriots overall since LeGarrette Blount's 73-yard score in a 43-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 AFC Divisional round, and longest in the regular season since a Curtis Martin 70-yard run in 1997.

The longest touchdown run in team history remains an 85-yard burst by Larry Garron on Oct. 22, 1961 -- just the second year of its existence -- in a 52-21 win over the Bills.