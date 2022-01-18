WATCH: Damien Harris, Ivan Fears share emotional moment during playoff loss

WATCH: Damien Harris, Ivan Fears share emotional moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the New England Patriots' 2021 season came to an end, Damien Harris shared what may have been his last special moment on the sideline with Ivan Fears.

Harris and Fears capped off the ugly wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills with an emotional exchange that showed the strong bond between the Patriots running back and his coach.

Fears: You’re gonna have a great career. You keep that attitude, and you’re gonna have a great career.

Harris: Yes sir.

Fears: You got it?

Harris: Yessir. Thank you for everything. I love you, too.

Fears: I love you, boy.

Harris: Thank you for everything.

Fears: No doubt about it. You’re a different man than you were when you walked in here, son!

Harris: Yes sir. All because of you. Thank you for everything.

Watch the mic'd up moment below, via NFL Films:

Fears didn't shy away from criticizing his running backs this season, specifically Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. He was hard on Harris after the Alabama product's costly fumble in the season-opener loss to Miami. During training camp, he made it clear Stevenson had "a long way to go."

That tough love clearly benefitted both Patriots backs. Harris went on to enjoy a career season with 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. Stevenson showed plenty of promise with 606 yards and five TDs in 12 games.

The 2021 campaign marked Fears' 31st season as an NFL coach and 25th with the Patriots. The 67-year-old currently is undecided about his future plans, but he admits that when it comes to retirement, "the signs are coming quickly."

If this indeed is the end of the road for Fears in New England, he can sail off into the sunset knowing how much he's meant to his players over the years.