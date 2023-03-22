WATCH: Damien Harris had an incredible sign off during first Bills press conference
Former Patriots running back Damien Harris is now with the Bills. He signed a one-year contract with the team.
It already sounds like Harris is happy to be with the Bills because he had a simply incredible sign off at the end of his first video conference as a member of the team.
Just before leaving the call, Harris made sure to get in a “let’s go Buffalo” message.
Already one of us.
Check out Harris’ perfect sign off in the New 8 clip below:
Damien Harris, everyone. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/b8dCWRl0Wu
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) March 21, 2023
Related
Buffalo Bills re-sign OL David Quessenberry
Roger Goodell to receive multi-year contract extension as NFL Commissioner
11 things to know about new Bills QB Kyle Allen