WATCH: Damien Harris had an incredible sign off during first Bills press conference

Former Patriots running back Damien Harris is now with the Bills. He signed a one-year contract with the team.

It already sounds like Harris is happy to be with the Bills because he had a simply incredible sign off at the end of his first video conference as a member of the team.

Just before leaving the call, Harris made sure to get in a “let’s go Buffalo” message.

Already one of us.

Check out Harris’ perfect sign off in the New 8 clip below:

Related

Buffalo Bills re-sign OL David Quessenberry Roger Goodell to receive multi-year contract extension as NFL Commissioner 11 things to know about new Bills QB Kyle Allen

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire