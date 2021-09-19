WATCH: Damien Harris drags Jets defense into end zone on 26-yard TD

WATCH: Harris drags Jets D into end zone on 26-yard TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Damien Harris did his best Marshawn Lynch impression during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets.

The New England Patriots running back simply refused to go down during his third-quarter touchdown run. He broke seven tackles and carried the Jets defense into the end zone for a 26-yard TD.

Watch:

That's one of the most impressive runs you'll see all season long.

Harris' teammate Kyle Van Noy, who missed Sunday's game due to a throat injury, was just as impressed as the rest of us.

"Damien Harris you a dawg!!!" he tweeted after the touchdown.

Damien Harris you a dawg!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

Harris' TD put the Patriots ahead 19-3 in the third quarter. It was the Alabama product's first touchdown of the 2021 campaign.