WATCH: Damien Harris breaks a big run for a TD during Monday Night Football

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is right at home playing behind a fellow Crimson Tide alumnus in rookie QB Mac Jones. The two appear to be doing fine together playing for the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots don’t appear willing to pass the ball so far during the first quarter while going against the wind, so they’ve chosen to run the whole way.

It’s paid off. Harris got the carry on a third down play at their own 36 yard line. He broke through the line of scrimmage and easily got into the endzone for a 64-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots now lead 8-0 late in the first quarter.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.