WATCH: Damian Lillard goes Supernova in Game 5 vs. Nuggets, sets franchise records

WATCH: Damian Lillard goes Supernova in Game 5 vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What you just watched was history in the making!

Damian Lillard has been here before.

Dame Time. Lillard Time. We all know what that means.

With the game on the line, Carmelo Anthony inbounded the ball to Damian Lillard, who took it from there:

DAMIAN!!!

That was just to force OT.

And then with the Blazers down in OT, Dame took over once again.

The most clutch player in the game came up big again!

Lillard hit the most threes of any player in an NBA playoff game EVER with 12 three-pointers made. He is also the first NBA player to record 50-plus points and 10 assists in a playoff game.

Story continues

He also set a franchise record 55 points in the playoffs in Game 5.

And the sports world went crazy!

It’s Dame time!! Damian Lillard hit a last minute 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, moments ago a step back 3 to send the game into double overtime, and ANOTHER ONE!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021

Man @Dame_Lillard is crazy man! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 2, 2021

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

Dame... you are something else — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) June 2, 2021

I swear I truly think Dame gon make it every time he shoot a pull up 3 or difficult shot like that... Only other player I’ve felt that way about is Kobe💯💯 — Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) June 2, 2021

Damian Lillard is not human!!! — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) June 2, 2021

Lillard is sooo nasty in the clutch. — jevin (@whatjever) June 2, 2021

@Dame_Lillard you cold as hell bruh 🥶🥶 — Eddie⚡️ (@Enexgy) June 2, 2021

Damian Lillard - I am totally and completely in awe of your ability to make baskets from a bazillion miles away. In awe. — Jean Mullette-Bauer (@JMulletteBauer) June 2, 2021

Oh my God. It does not get more cold-blooded than Damian Lillard. 🥶 — kyler (@Ky4Short) June 2, 2021

Dame Lillard is the most clutch player in the NBA. Facts — Tain (@TrainWithTain) June 2, 2021

It was the best playoff performance I've ever seen," head coach Terry Stotts said after the game.

After the game, Austin Rivers, who was responsible for guarding Lillard, shared this candid response on Twitter.

“Bro... he was not missing for sh*t...”



Austin Rivers reacts to Dame’s performance 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yN3WySZdLV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 2, 2021

Still, even after Trail Blazers came back from 22 points down to force OT, Lillard's historic performance was not enough against the presumptive MVP in Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who outlasted the Blazers 147-140 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

"He gave it his all-- we're all disappointed," Stotts said. "I have empathy for Dame. But now's not the time for empathy. We have to regroup and be ready to play Game 6."

Game 6 is Thursday night at Moda Center at 5pm on NBCSNW.