WATCH: Damian Lillard goes Supernova in Game 5 vs. Nuggets, sets franchise records

NBCSNW Staff
·3 min read
WATCH: Damian Lillard goes Supernova in Game 5 vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What you just watched was history in the making!

Damian Lillard has been here before. 

Dame Time. Lillard Time. We all know what that means.

With the game on the line, Carmelo Anthony inbounded the ball to Damian Lillard, who took it from there:

DAMIAN!!!

That was just to force OT. 

And then with the Blazers down in OT, Dame took over once again.

The most clutch player in the game came up big again! 

Lillard hit the most threes of any player in an NBA playoff game EVER with 12 three-pointers made. He is also the first NBA player to record 50-plus points and 10 assists in a playoff game.

He also set a franchise record 55 points in the playoffs in Game 5.

And the sports world went crazy! 

It was the best playoff performance I've ever seen," head coach Terry Stotts said after the game. 

After the game, Austin Rivers, who was responsible for guarding Lillard, shared this candid response on Twitter. 

Still, even after Trail Blazers came back from 22 points down to force OT, Lillard's historic performance was not enough against the presumptive MVP in Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who outlasted the Blazers 147-140 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

"He gave it his all-- we're all disappointed," Stotts said. "I have empathy for Dame. But now's not the time for empathy. We have to regroup and be ready to play Game 6."

Game 6 is Thursday night at Moda Center at 5pm on NBCSNW. 

