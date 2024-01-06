WATCH: Damian Lillard greets Washington Huskies ahead of national championship

It’s been tough for fans of the Oregon Ducks to come to terms with the fact that the Washington Huskies, their biggest rivals, have a good chance to win the national championship this year, going up against the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the year on Monday night.

It probably doesn’t help to see a beloved state of Oregon figure — former Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard — appears to be backing the Huskies as well.

While the team prepares for the championship game down in Texas, Lillard, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, met up with them and gave them a pep-talk ahead of the big game, gifting everyone with Addidas gear.

Damian Lillard showed up for the Washington Huskies here: pic.twitter.com/KnBrZieRry — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) January 6, 2024

The obvious ties between Lillard, Addidas, and Washington exist, as the Huskies are the first non-Nike team to make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Lillard is one of the leading ambassadors for the Nike rival shoe company, so his support for an Addidas team makes sense.

Nonetheless, it may not have been the best thing for Duck fans to see on Saturday morning.

