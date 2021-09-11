WATCH: Dameon Pierce opens scoring for Florida with rushing TD

Florida’s running back Dameon Pierce opened up scoring for the Florida Gators on their second drive of the day against the South Florida Bulls. After a three-and-out to start the game, the Gators marched down the field thanks to 43 yards on three carries by the senior, culminated by an impressive seven-yard off-balance run to get across the goal line for the score.

On just one single drive, Pierce already surpassed his rushing numbers from last week against the Florida Atlantic Owls, in which he ran for 31 yards on six carries. He figures to be a bigger part of the running game than we saw last week when he was overshadowed by both quarterbacks and fellow running back Malik Davis.

Here is a look at his tenacious run to give the Gators an early lead against the Bulls.

Tough running from Dameon Pierce gets the Gators on the board!pic.twitter.com/V3M8zc57DG — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) September 11, 2021

Related

Check out the pregame hype for the Florida at USF game Florida CB Jaydon Hill involved in felony theft case How to watch Florida football vs. South Florida Bulls on Saturday Florida football snags 2022 offensive lineman Jalen Farmer Breaking down Florida football's Week 2 depth chart

List

Play Ball! Everything you need to know about Florida football vs. USF

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+